Bandsintown’s Survey Points to Live Music Remaining A Priority For Music Fans

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – No one can deny the live music industry took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global pandemic prevented music fans from attending live concerts and the “Great White Way” in NYC went dark. Music venues, especially the ones smaller in size had to get creative to stay in business – welcoming in the era of live-streaming live music. However, the industry wondered – Will live music make a comeback? Bandsintown can give us some insight into that very question.

The top leading live music discovery platform out there, Bandsintown, was also wondering if at a time of high ticket prices, the war in Ukraine, and economic uncertainty – if fans would scale back on concert spending coming out of the pandemic and the answer was a resounding NO.

When all but the top 1-5% of artists are canceling tours and struggling due to higher costs, gas prices, and an oversaturated touring market, the survey certainly brings exciting news.

Bandsintown’s survey results from a sample of 2,200 of the platform’s 75 million registered users show that seeing live music remains a top priority for fans – despite higher ticket prices, inflation, and fears of an upcoming recession.

86.5% of fans said they will be going to more or the same number of shows in 2023 with 49.5% saying they plan to go to more shows than they did in 2022. Well, that makes sense since many music venues have re-opened, giving music fans the chance to attend shows. Not to mention that more artists are touring – hence the “oversaturated” touring market.

Of those live music fans surveyed, 13.5% said they anticipated going to fewer shows in 2023 due to high ticket prices (50.2%), inflation/fear of recession (19.8%), and their favorite artists not touring in 2023 (17.7%).

Well, the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle may take care of the “high ticket prices” reason eventually, but the numbers don’t lie – Fans are eager to return to live music. Most people in the US are vaccinated and public places have initiated safety measures, so music fans are feeling more comfortable when it comes to returning to concert venues. People want out of their homes … and they’re finding ways to do just that.

In a time where Russia is condemning Ukraine, China is condemning the US, Roe vs Wade was reversed and Spongebob Squarepants is still working at the Krusty Krab after 20 years, this writer can think of nothing more “freeing” than swaying to the music from my favorite artist – live and in person.