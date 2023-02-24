Drill Rapper Kay Flock Indicted on Federal Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder Charges

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Drill rapper Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez is facing racketeering conspiracy charges and has been named in a federal indictment. The indictment charges him with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and more.

In a press release from the United States Justice Department, Flock and seven others have been accused of running the “Sev Side” Third Side” or “DOA” gangs in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx. The unit is said to have executed a run of violent crimes, including attempted murder, bank fraud, robbery, wire fraud, and acts involving assault and murder. The other defendants include Devon Mason (BJ), Ervin Beamon (EJ), Nicholas Johnson (Nick), Sean Smith (Sticky), and Jossi Castro (Jesse).

The press release reads, “Over a span of several years, the members of these gangs allegedly terrorized neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan by killing and shooting other people,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “Through these charges, we will hold Sev Side and Third Side members responsible for plaguing our communities with gun violence.”

Kay Flock was already in state custody for the alleged murder of Oscar Hernandez, who was killed outside a Harlem barbershop in 2021. Flock was charged in NY state at just 18 years old with first-degree murder. He was also charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The rapper’s next court appearance is set for Thursday, March 9. He will now be transferred to federal custody with this indictment.

The drill rapper has released The D.O.A. Tape via Capital Records and has since re-released the project as The D.O.A.Tape (Care Package) which includes a collab with Cardi B titled “Shake It.”