Indie Label Perfect Havoc Signs Distribution Deal With The Orchard

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Independent label Perfect Havoc has signed a new global distribution deal with The Orchard. Effective immediately, The Orchard will take over worldwide distribution of the Perfect Havoc catalog and any forthcoming releases. The deal will also focus on playlist, media channel, and catalog investments.

Sony Music’s The Orchard distributes indie music globally and has operations in over 45 cities. Perfect Havoc was co-founded in 2015 by Adam Griffin and Robert Davies. It has accrued multiple platinum, gold, and silver awards with more than 10 billion global streams.

Davies said: “Adam, the Perfect Havoc team and I are delighted to be joining The Orchard family worldwide. A special thank you to our immediate home the Orchard UK team and especially Ian Dutt and Chris Manning. They are the perfect partner for Perfect Havoc showing unrivalled belief in our A&R vision, marketing strategy, and our ability to continue to bring through new talent whilst maximizing our existing roster. We are so excited to be working together and delivering forward-thinking, quality new music.”

The Orchard UK’s Managing Director Ian Dutt said: “We are delighted to welcome Adam, Rob, and the Perfect Havoc team to The Orchard. They have built an incredible business over the past few years and we very much look forward to helping them on their exciting journey.”

ADA was the previous distributor for the label. Musicweek reports the Perfect Havoc team will be expanding in the future, starting with the recent appointment of Nick Ancona as Junior Digital Label Manager and the promotion of Frederick Bonnesen to Label Manager.