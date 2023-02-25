The Head and the Heart Announce 2023 Tour Dates Including Co-Headlining Dates With Father John Misty & The Revivalists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Head and the Heart have announced a string of dates for 2023 including co-headline tours with Father John Misty and The Revivalists, a special performance at Red Rocks, and appearances at the BeachLife, Railbird, and Beach Road Weekend Festivals.

The co-headlining summer theater and amphitheater tour begins Friday (August 4) in Salt Lake City and runs through Tuesday (August 22). Supporting this set of dates is Miya Folick.

The co-headlining tour with The Revivalists kicks off Friday (June 30) and runs through Saturday (July 15). This part of the summer tour will see Jamie Wyatt supporting on select dates.

Fan presales for both sets of dates begin Wednesday (February 22) at 10 am local time and run through Thursday until 10 pm local time. The general public on-sale begins Friday (February 24).

Last week, The Head And The Heart announced that former founding band member Josiah Johnson will fill in for Charity Thielen for the majority of the dates leading up to the June 29 Red Rocks show, which he will play alongside Charity and the rest of the band … marking the first time in nearly ten years that the full and original band line-up has performed on stage together.

2023 North American Tour Dates:

2/26 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

3/4 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee

3/11 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera

4/29 – Scaly Mountain, NC – Bear Shadow Festival

5/7 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival

6/4 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

6/29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

6/30 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre &^

7/1 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater &^

7/3 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre &^

7/5 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion &^

7/6 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater &^

7/8 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion &^

7/9 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage &

7/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann &^

7/14 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater &^

7/15 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &^

8/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBD #!

8/5 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #!

8/6 – Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront #!

8/8 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheater #!

8/9 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #!

8/12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !

8/13 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #!

8/15 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #!

8/16 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #!

8/18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater # !

8/19 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater # !

8/20 – Columbia, MO – 9th Street Summerfest # !

8/21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee # !

8/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee # !

8/25 – Vineyard Haven, MA – Beach Road Weekend Festival

8/26 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park

& w/ Revivalists

# w/ Father John Misty

! w/ Miya Folick

^ w/ Jamie Wyatt