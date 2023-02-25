Brad Paisley Releases ‘”Same Here” Featuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Global Country music superstar and UNITED24 ambassador Brad Paisley released the first single off of his upcoming album, Son of the Mountains on Friday (February 24) … marking the first anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine. The song, “Same Here” features a special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The song was penned by Paisley, Lee Thomas Miller, and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Paisley made an appearance on NBC’s The Today Show, “I think he understands that art is how you reach the most people, especially in the heart,” Paisley said of President Zelenskyy. “He can give as many speeches as he can give, but it’s a lot easier to hear something with a melody maybe.”

The song doesn’t mention the Ukrainian war specifically, it ends with Paisley and the President in conversation, which was recorded during a video call. In it, you can hear President Zelenskyy talking about the Ukrainians’ want for freedom saying, “There is no distance between our two countries in such values.” You can listen to the song below.

Paisley’s royalties for the song will be donated to UNITED24 to help build housing for thousands of displaced Ukrainians whose homes have been destroyed in the war. Using his platform to advocate for causes important to him has become a part of who he is as an artist – he opened a free grocery store in Nashville with his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and donated 1 million meals during the COVID-19.

UNITED24 is a fundraising platform, initiated by President Zelenskyy. It is the central venue for charitable donations in support of Ukraine. Joining Paisley as ambassadors are actors Liev Schreiber and Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, and Imagine Dragons.