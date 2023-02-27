Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News
Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour With 35 New US Dates

The Doobie Brothers. Credit: Clay Patrick McBride.
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
18 0

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multiple Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers announced today (February 27) their 50th Anniversary tour extension.

The band, which consists of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee have extended the tour for 35 more dates running from June through October 2023. It sees the band back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 3) at 10 am local time with the exception of Sparks, NV, New Brunswick, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Washington, DC, and Uncasville, CT. Those cities go on sale Friday (March 10). A limited number of VIP packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more.

The new dates follow previously announced performances throughout May 2023, including Kahului and Honolulu, HI. Prior to their US run, the band will take their tour to Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t ogotten to yet on this tour, ” said Johnston.

Throughout their career, the band has had five top 10 singles, 16 Top 40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum, 14 gold and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.

Full tour routing is below.

DATE

 CITY

VENUE
June 9, 2023 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center
June 11, 2023 West Valley, UT Maverik Center
June 14, 2023 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
June 15, 2023 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena
June 17, 2022 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center
June 18, 2023 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
June 20, 2023 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena
June 21, 2023 Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field
June 23, 2023 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 24, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
June 26, 2023 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 28, 2023 Youngstown, OH The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
June 30, 2023 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 1, 2023 Louisville, KY The Palace Theatre
July 3, 2023 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
July 6, 2023^ Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
July 8, 2023 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey
July 9, 2023 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey
July 11, 2023 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
July 12, 2023 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
Aug 18, 2023 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater
Aug 20, 2023 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 23, 2023 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre
Aug 26, 2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
Aug 28, 2023 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Aug 30, 2023 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater
Aug 31, 2023 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept 2, 2023 Macon, GA Macon Centreplex
Sept 3, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Sept 6, 2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept 7, 2023 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre
Sept 9, 2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
Oct 4, 2023 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor
Oct 6, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct 8, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now