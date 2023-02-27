The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour With 35 New US Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multiple Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers announced today (February 27) their 50th Anniversary tour extension.
The band, which consists of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee have extended the tour for 35 more dates running from June through October 2023. It sees the band back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 3) at 10 am local time with the exception of Sparks, NV, New Brunswick, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Washington, DC, and Uncasville, CT. Those cities go on sale Friday (March 10). A limited number of VIP packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more.
The new dates follow previously announced performances throughout May 2023, including Kahului and Honolulu, HI. Prior to their US run, the band will take their tour to Japan, Singapore, and Australia.
“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t ogotten to yet on this tour, ” said Johnston.
Throughout their career, the band has had five top 10 singles, 16 Top 40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum, 14 gold and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.
Full tour routing is below.
|
DATE
|CITY
|
VENUE
|June 9, 2023
|Sparks, NV
|Nugget Event Center
|June 11, 2023
|West Valley, UT
|Maverik Center
|June 14, 2023
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|June 15, 2023
|Springfield, MO
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|June 17, 2022
|Sioux City, IA
|Tyson Events Center
|June 18, 2023
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|June 20, 2023
|Duluth, MN
|AMSOIL Arena
|June 21, 2023
|Madison, WI
|Breese Stevens Field
|June 23, 2023
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|June 24, 2023
|Peoria, IL
|Peoria Civic Center
|June 26, 2023
|Huber Heights, OH
|Rose Music Center at The Heights
|June 28, 2023
|Youngstown, OH
|The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
|June 30, 2023
|Pikeville, KY
|Appalachian Wireless Arena
|July 1, 2023
|Louisville, KY
|The Palace Theatre
|July 3, 2023
|Portsmouth, VA
|Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
|July 6, 2023^
|Reading, PA
|Santander Performing Arts Center
|July 8, 2023
|New Brunswick, NJ
|State Theatre New Jersey
|July 9, 2023
|New Brunswick, NJ
|State Theatre New Jersey
|July 11, 2023
|Morristown, NJ
|Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
|July 12, 2023
|Morristown, NJ
|Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
|Aug 18, 2023
|Waite Park, MN
|The Ledge Amphitheater
|Aug 20, 2023
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinewood Bowl Theater
|Aug 23, 2023
|Camdenton, MO
|Ozarks Amphitheatre
|Aug 26, 2023
|Brandon, MS
|Brandon Amphitheater
|Aug 28, 2023
|Biloxi, MS
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Aug 30, 2023
|Huntsville, AL
|The Orion Amphitheater
|Aug 31, 2023
|Franklin, TN
|FirstBank Amphitheater
|Sept 2, 2023
|Macon, GA
|Macon Centreplex
|Sept 3, 2023
|Savannah, GA
|Enmarket Arena
|Sept 6, 2023
|Simpsonville, SC
|CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
|Sept 7, 2023
|Greensboro, NC
|White Oak Amphitheatre
|Sept 9, 2023
|Charleston, SC
|Credit One Stadium
|Oct 4, 2023
|Washington, DC
|MGM National Harbor
|Oct 6, 2023
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Oct 8, 2023
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino