The Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour With 35 New US Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multiple Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers announced today (February 27) their 50th Anniversary tour extension.

The band, which consists of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee have extended the tour for 35 more dates running from June through October 2023. It sees the band back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 3) at 10 am local time with the exception of Sparks, NV, New Brunswick, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Washington, DC, and Uncasville, CT. Those cities go on sale Friday (March 10). A limited number of VIP packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more.

The new dates follow previously announced performances throughout May 2023, including Kahului and Honolulu, HI. Prior to their US run, the band will take their tour to Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t ogotten to yet on this tour, ” said Johnston.

Throughout their career, the band has had five top 10 singles, 16 Top 40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum, 14 gold and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.

Full tour routing is below.