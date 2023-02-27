Sixthman Announces Cayamo 2024 With Lyle Lovett, Lucius, The Mavericks, & More

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Sixthman, the leader in immersive festivals at sea for more than 20 years, has announced the 16th voyage of its famous Cayamo: A Journey Through Song, a seven-night musical adventure sailing March 1 – 8 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Aruba aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

A full week of unique performances, one-of-a-kind collaborations, exclusive activities, and community jams with a tight circle of fellow music lovers. Cayamo: A Journey Through Song offers a truly remarkable listening experience that has made the festival-at-sea a fan favorite. The upcoming sailing will showcase a stacked lineup of diverse artists spanning genres, including The Mavericks, Billy Bragg, Shawn Colvin, Lyle Lovett, Lucius, KT Tunstall, Brandy Clark, Sunny War, and more.

First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through Wednesday (March 1). Cayamo public on sale begins Friday (March 3) at 2 pm EST. All Cayamo guests will have the opportunity to book their cabin for only $100 down through July 1 as inventory allows.

For more information on the cruise and tickets, you can visit the official website HERE.