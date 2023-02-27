Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Festival News Industry News International News Promoter News
Sixthman Announces Cayamo 2024 With Lyle Lovett, Lucius, The Mavericks, & More

Sixthman Announces Cayamo 2024 With Lyle Lovett, Lucius, The Mavericks, & More

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
19 0

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Sixthman, the leader in immersive festivals at sea for more than 20 years, has announced the 16th voyage of its famous Cayamo: A Journey Through Song, a seven-night musical adventure sailing March 1 – 8 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Aruba aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

A full week of unique performances, one-of-a-kind collaborations, exclusive activities, and community jams with a tight circle of fellow music lovers. Cayamo: A Journey Through Song offers a truly remarkable listening experience that has made the festival-at-sea a fan favorite. The upcoming sailing will showcase a stacked lineup of diverse artists spanning genres, including The Mavericks, Billy Bragg, Shawn Colvin, Lyle Lovett, Lucius, KT Tunstall, Brandy Clark, Sunny War, and more.

First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through Wednesday (March 1). Cayamo public on sale begins Friday (March 3) at 2 pm EST. All Cayamo guests will have the opportunity to book their cabin for only $100 down through July 1 as inventory allows.

For more information on the cruise and tickets, you can visit the official website HERE.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now