The Avett Brothers Add A Second Show In New Orleans During Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Due to popular demand, The Avett Brothers have expanded their upcoming performance in New Orleans during Jazz Fest weekend with an additional show.

The second show, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA, will open with a set by local favorites Anders Osborne & Friends featuring Dave Malone and other special guests.

The show is a continuation of the tradition set by Blackbird Presents annual “Second Weekend at The Saenger” concert series.

Previous events include The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Ryan Adams: Exile On Bourbon St., New Orleans Is Waiting For Columbus, The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration Of The 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz, Nevilles Forever: A Celebration of The Neville Brothers and Their Music, and The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music.

Blackbird Presents’ promoter partner for this year’s concert series is Doussan Music Group.