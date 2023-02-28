TuneCore Adds Free Collaborator Royalty Splits

(Hypebot) — TuneCore has added the ability for artists using its d.i.y. distribution platform to split streaming and download revenue between the collaborators on any track or album.

TuneCore will provide automatic payouts to collaborators as well as full visibility into payout details.

All TuneCore artists on a paid UNLIMITED release plan can utilize royalty splits, while those who utilize TuneCore’s free New Artist plan can access splits for just $7.99 a year through the Splits Collaborator add-on, all with no royalty commission paid to TuneCore.

“For years, self-releasing artists at all stages of their careers have been required to take on additional support roles to sustain their artistic endeavors.,” said Andreea Gleeson, TuneCore CVEO. “By offering splits, TuneCore artists can now spend less time being accountants and more time making great music.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.