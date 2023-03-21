Electronic Violinist Lindsey Stirling Announces US Summer Tour With Walk Off The Earth

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Electronic violinist, artist, and dancer Lindsey Stirling has announced a five-week US Summer tour, set to kick off at Bridgeport’s Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater on Tuesday (August 1).

The unique artist will make stops at both amphitheaters and state fairs across the country. The news comes on the heels of her wildly-successful Snow Waltz album and Winter tour. Multi-platinum Canadian band Walk off the Earth will open for all shows.

Stirling has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours and her run of dates with Evanescence was named one of Live Nation’s (LN) best-selling amphitheater tours.

VIP on-sale begins today (March 21) at 10 am local time. Stirling’s artist presale starts today (March 21) and runs through Thursday (March 23) until 10 pm local time. Spotify presale begins Wednesday (March 22) at 10 am local time to Thursday (March 23) at 10 pm local time. Public on-sale begins Friday (March 24) at 10 am local time.

Dancing with a violin is not an easy task but Stirling makes it look seamless. Watch her choreographed dance to “Til The Light Goes Out” HERE.

Lindsey Stirling Tour Routing

Tuesday, August 1st – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 2nd – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Thursday, August 3rd – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Friday, August 4th – Sylvania, OH – Centennial Terrace

Saturday, August 5th – Columbus OH – Ohio State Fair

Monday, August 7th – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 8th – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Thursday, August 10th – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavillion

Friday, August 11th – Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 12th – West Allis, WI – Wisconsin State Fair

Monday, August 14th – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Tuesday, August 15th – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wednesday, August 16th – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

Friday, August 18th – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Saturday, August 19th – Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma Zoo Amphitheatre

Monday, August 21st – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

Tuesday, August 22nd – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 23rd – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Amphitheater

Friday, August 25th – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

Saturday, August 26th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Monday, August 28th – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 29th – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Friday, September 1st – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, September 2nd – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater