CTS Eventim, Mammoth, Inc. & AG Touring Partner for Major US & Global Tours

BREMEN, GERMANY (CelebrityAccess) – One of the world’s leading providers of ticketing and live entertainment – CTS Eventim (CTS), along with US promoters Mammoth, Inc. and AG Entertainment Touring (AG), announced today (March 21) the creation of a new joint venture.

Through this partnership, CTS, Mammoth, and AG will strengthen their positions in the worldwide touring market, signing top-level acts for US and global tours. The financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed.

Mammoth co-founders Jeff Fortier and Josh Hunt have built an extensive infrastructure for the booking, promotion, and production of several events across the US. CTS will provide full access to the international Eventim Live network and portfolio of products and services around live events and ticketing.

The new partnership sees the Eventim Live network grow to 38 promoters worldwide and strengthens the footprint of Eventim Live domestically in the US. CTS will hold the majority in the new venture.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, says: “North America is the largest market in the world for live entertainment and ticketing. Expanding our presence in the US market is an essential part of our global expansion strategy. We are looking forward to working with the teams at Mammoth and AG to bring exciting tours to fans in the US and around the world.”

Josh Hunt, Mammoth comments: “We have really enjoyed getting to know Klaus-Peter, Frithjof [Pils, Managing Director (MD), Eventim Live], and others on the Eventim team. We’re very excited to further build our connections in their network and continue expanding our touring footprint together with Eventim, AG, and all of our co-promoters, friends, and partners across the globe. Mammoth was built on mutually beneficial partnerships with our friends, these latest steps with AG and Eventim are a continuation of that philosophy.”

“This global partnership with Eventim and Mammoth is an exciting opportunity for AG,” says James Crawford, Co-Owner of AG. “Being a part of this collaboration is sure to bring noticeable touring growth to everyone involved and we’re thrilled to be a part of the team.”

CTS Eventim is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment with more than 250 million tickets marketed per year via physical box offices, online, or from mobile devices. It operates online under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and eventim.com. CTS also operates some of Europe’s most well-known venues such as The Lanxess Arena (Cologne), KB Hallen (Copenhagen), and more.

AG was founded by Alex “AG” Gidewon in 1996 – getting its start as a nightlife company out of Atlanta, GA. The brand grew rapidly and AG, alongside his business partner, James Crawford decided to expand the business by creating AG Entertainment Touring. The company has showcased some of music’s biggest names such as Future, Da Baby, Gunna, and more.

Mammoth is a live music entertainment company producing a wide range of events including full-scale festivals and tour booking. Mammoth holds relationships with promoters and venues, works with agents on tour routing, markets tour dates with regional and national partners, and coordinates day of show operations and production. Fortier and Hunt have over 62 years of combined music industry experience with offices in Kansas City, MO, Lawrence, KS, NYC, Los Angeles, and more.