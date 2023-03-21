Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Add New Shows to Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added two new North American dates to their 2023 tour, announcing a much-anticipated return to San Diego on December 2 at Pechanga Arena, plus a second night at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium on August 26 – due to overwhelming fan demand.

Due to several quick sell-outs, Springsteen and Co. have also added second nights to Chicago’s Wrigley Field (August 9 and 11), Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (September 12 and 14), and San Francisco’s Chase Center (December 8 and 10) – plus a third night at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium over the Labor Day holiday (August 30, September 1 and 3).

The tour kicked off in Tampa, FL on February 1 with a high-energy 28-song set. The tour continues across the US through April 14, before the Boss and his band head to Europe for the Summer and then return stateside for more tour dates into December.

Tickets for the new shows go on-sale Friday (March 24) at 10 am local time. Gillette Stadium will be available via ticketmaster.com and axs.com will handle the ticketing for Pechanga Arena.

For a full list of currently-announced tour dates please visit https://brucespringsteen.net/tour