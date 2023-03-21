Miranda Lambert Announces Book Signings Ahead of April Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) – Reigning Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert has announced a trio of book signing events as she prepares for the April 25 release of her book, Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, written with Holly Gleason and released by Dey Street Books.

Starting on release day in New York City, Lambert will visit a 5th Avenue Barnes & Noble store at 12 pm EST before appearing at The Grove Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles on April 28 at 11 am PST. She will return to her beloved hometown of Lindale, TX for a signing at her Pink Pistol store on May 9 at 12 pm CST. The latter taking place ahead of the ACM Awards in Dallas later that week.

Limited tickets are priced at $38.11 plus an Eventbrite fee of $4 (which includes one book each) and will be available HERE starting today (March 21).

With her book, the most awarded artist in ACM history takes readers deeper into her life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved Airstream trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style.

Lambert grew up surrounded by her mother and grandmother, and also by her mother’s tight-knit pack of girlfriends. With them, she learned the power of female friendship and the bonds that women share – and the way good food and drink is the perfect reason for any gathering of your girlfriends.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends,” says Lambert.

Y’all Eat Yet? is true to Lambert’s roots growing up in the lone star state. It showcases easy to prepare, hearty and delicious meals meant to be shared with those you love. Full of the moments most people never get to see in the life of one of country music’s most important female superstars and 50 recipes – Y’all Eat Yet? was created to fill your belly and feed your soul.