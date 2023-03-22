Propeller & AEG Presents Announce Re:SET Concert Series Partnership to Benefit Charity

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Propeller, the social impact and digital marketing platform specializing in partnering non-profits with venues, festivals, artists, and music lovers, announced today a partnership with Re:SET – an artist-curated, multi-city, outdoor concert series.

Re:SET will hit 12 cities across the US this Summer featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy.

Propeller is asking fans and attendees to take action benefitting the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC), PTM Foundation, Sounds of Saving, and Headcount on the national level, as well as hand-selected local charities from each of the 12 markets including:

Access Reproductive Justice (San Francisco Bay area), the San Diego Food Bank (San Diego), Stop AAPI Hate (Los Angeles), Giving Kitchen (Atlanta), Genesis Women’s Shelter (Dallas), Upbeat Academy (New Orleans), Zumix (Boston), Queens Community House (NYC), Grassroots Crisis (Washington, DC), Oasis Center (Nashville), Service (Columbus), and the Brave Space Alliance (Chicago). Each participating non-profit was hand-selected by the local promoter offices of AEG Presents.

Prizes include the NRDC-backed Grand Prize VIP flyaway to any city in the concert series, plus general admission (GA) tickets in each of the 12 markets and single-day GA tickets redeemable for points with the participating non-profits and more. More prizes and ways to support these causes with Propeller, AEG, and Re:SET are soon to be announced.

Re:SET creates a unique, localized experience for fans with each headliner curating their lineup for their own day. boygenius will have indie breakouts Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. LCD is bringing along electronic artists and one-third of The xx, Jamie xx, the UK rock band Idles, Big Freedia, and experimental multi-instrumentalist L’Rain. Lacy set his sights on James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Foushee.

You can view the full tour listing HERE.