Lynyrd Skynyrd Will Continue In The Wake Of The Death Of Gary Rossington

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the death of founding member Gary Rossington on March 5th, the remaining members of the group, and the families of past members of the iconic Southern Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, announced plans to continue with live performances.

“I recently lost my husband and partner of over 41 years. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend, but most importantly was a world class musician and songwriter. It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around The World, and Gary was always the first to say how, ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person.’ Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie, Allen, Steve and all the others over the years. While he was not able to physically be on stage with the current lineup over the last couple years, he supported them in every way. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny, Rickey and the rest of our band mates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations,” stated Dale Rossington, the wife of the late Gary Rossington.

“Gary was not only my brother, bandmate and friend. I think he loved me as much as I loved him. We would do anything for each other. We laughed, we fell, we cried and made up, and shared the stage for the last 36 years. Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans. The music they created, and the music we created, together since 1987, was always meant to be experienced LIVE. We have come together with the founding band member estates, and everyone involved, and feel the music should continue for everyone to love and enjoy. So we will continue to perform for the Skynyrd Nation,” added Skynyrd member Johnny Van Zant.

In June, Encore will present Lynyrd Skynyrd’s performance filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on November 13, 2022. The concert film captured the final public performance of Rossington and it will be presented to audiences in movie theaters across the U.S. before it debuts on television in August on PBS.

Additionally, Lynyrd Skynyrd was honored at the CMT Music Awards which included an all-star tribute live on CBS from Austin’s Moody Center on April 2, honoring original founding member Gary Rossington featuring Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash, and Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd joining as “The Honkettes.”

Skynyrd are also lined up for The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, a co-headlining tour with ZZ Top and support from Uncle Cracker. roduced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, and hits 24 North American cities before wraps in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17.