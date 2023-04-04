VenuWorks Taps Seth Greenberg For Executive Director Role At The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena

PELHAM, Alabama (CelebrityAccess) — The Iowa-based venue management company VenuWorks announced the hire of Seth Greenberg for the role of Executive Director of the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena in Pelham, Alabama.

“I am pleased to welcome Seth to the VenuWorks family and our team in Pelham. Seth’s extensive ice facility management, ice programming, and hockey experience is the ideal combination for the new leader of the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena,” said Peters. “I am confident Seth will bring a new level of excitement to the community and venue, and I look forward to working with him to continue to grow the business in Pelham,” stated VenuWorks President Steve Peters.

Greenberg joins VenuWorks with a wealth of relevant industry experience in event programming and ice facility management. Most recently, he served as General Manager for the Alice Noble Ice Arena in Wooster, OH but he began his career as Assistant Arena Manager & Program

Director at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, OH in 2002, overseeing operations and staffing for two ice sheets, event programming, and creating and directing youth hockey clinics, camps, and tournaments.

“Joining the VenuWorks family is a dream come true. I am truly humbled for the opportunity to work with one of the top facility management companies in the country,” said Greenberg. “Being able to tap into and learn from VenuWorks’ vast resources and experiences, will only make me a better, more effective leader.”

“The city is thrilled to have Seth join the VenuWorks team. Seth’s expertise working with ice arenas and his commitment to customer service and quality in operations are going to greatly benefit the citizens and visitors of Pelham,” added Pelham City Manager Gretchen DiFante.

Greenberg started his new position at the complex on Monday, April 3rd.