Global On-Demand Music Streams Surpassed 1 TRILLION In The Last 3 Months

(Hypebot) — Global on-demand music streams crossed a record one trillion mark on Friday, March 31, 2023, according to Luminate, the data insights company that fuels the Billboard Charts. The stats do not include music played in videos.

This milestone follows Luminate’s 2022 Year-End Report that showed a +22.6% growth in On-Demand Audio streams year-of-year from 2021.

Fun stats:

Global music listeners have spent roughly 960,000 years streaming music in 2023 so far.

So far, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is the Top Global Streaming Song of 2023.

TOP 5 MOST STREAMED SONGS GLOBALLY IN 2023 SO FAR (audio only, as of 3/30/23)

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” (1.16B on-demand global audio streams in 2023 so far) SZA – “Kill Bill” (885M on-demand global audio streams in 2023 so far) The Weeknd – “Die For You” (629M on-demand global audio streams in 2023 so far) Bizzarap & Shakira – “BZRP Music Sessions #53” (627M on-demand global audio streams in 2023 so far) Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down“ (601M on-demand global audio streams in 2023 so far)

