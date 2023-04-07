Dee Snider Says Twisted Sister To Reform To Play Political Rallies In 2024

(CelebrityAccess) – Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider revealed that the band will reunite in 2024 to perform at political rallies.

According to Snider, Twisted Sister is taking the unusual step after the band’s iconic hit “We’re Not Going To Take It” has become a featured piece of music at some political events in the U.S.

“Next year, you’re going see some Twisted Sister reunions, at different political rallies that need our support,” Snider told Yahoo News in a recent interview. “The band has a concern that the song is being co-opted by the extreme right… and we want to make sure that people still know it’s a song for everybody and it does not represent that selfish micro group. It is really for the mass people, the moderate people, the people that just want to live their lives, be themselves, and not have people tell ’em they can’t be themselves.

“So, I think you’ll see us at political rallies and stuff like that. We’ll be out there next year,” Snider added.

Snider’s remarks come just days after he was revealed as the ‘Doll’ on Fox’s televised singing competition ‘The Masked Singer’ and took the opportunity to brag about his proficiency with high heeled shoes.

“I couldn’t believe you guys didn’t get it [that it was me in the costume],” Dee told the show’s judging panel after he was unmasked. “You were circling around it. But let me tell you — Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop, no one could wear pumps like I did. And by the way, ladies, it’s like riding a bike. I wore them in the ’70s. It all came back to me once I put them on.”

In his interview with Yahoo, Snider went on to note that in the current era of drag bans, Twisted Sister wouldn’t have been able to perform in some states.

“My band would not be allowed to perform in Texas. We would fall under that heading, the new rule, if they pass these rules — men wearing lipstick, nail polish and makeup. So, do I stand with the [LGBTQ+/drag] community? 100%. I heard the community has reached out about using “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as their battle cry, and I said, “With my blessing, brothers and sisters! Go for it!” Snider told Yahoo.

Twisted Sister embarked on their ’40 And Fuck It’ retirement tour in 2016, following the death of drummer A. J. Pero, who suffered a heart attack in his sleep. The band reunited earlier this year for their induction into the Metal Hall of Fame with Mike Portnoy on the drums and Keith Robert War filling in for guitarist Eddie Ojeda after he contracted COVID-19.