Recording Academy Extends Grammys Eligibility Period After Pushback

(Hypebot) — The Recording Academy has extended the eligibility period for its 2024 Awards to Sept. 15,2023, two weeks later than the Aug. 31rd date it set just a month ago.

“After listening to concerns from some members of the music community, we have decided to amend the end date of the previously-announced eligibility period,” Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a message to members.

IMPORTANT NEW DATES FOR THE 66th GRAMMY AWARDS

Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 15, 2023

Eligibility Period For Entries

July 10, 2023 – Aug. 24, 2023

Media Registration

July 17, 2023 – Aug 31, 2023

Online Entry Process

Mason’s full letter

A few weeks ago, we communicated a change to the eligibility period for the 66th Grammy Awards. This change benefits our Awards process and grants us flexibility throughout Grammy season – specifically related to our nominations announcement timeline and the booking of the Grammys telecast, Premiere Ceremony, Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective, and other important celebrations throughout Grammy Week.

After listening to concerns from some members of the music community, we have decided to amend the end date of the previously-announced eligibility period. The eligibility deadline for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be extended by two weeks, to Friday, September 15, 2023.

We care about the impact of this date change on our community and make this adjustment in the spirit of partnership and collaboration.

