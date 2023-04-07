Oak View Group Announces New Sponsors For CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group announced a raft of sponsorships for Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, which officially re-opened its doors this week after a major refurb.

New sponsors at the arena include beverage maker Anheuser-Busch Companies, who will serve as the arena’s exclusive domestic beer sponsor and exclusive domestic malt/hard seltzer/flavored malt beverage sponsor and local non-profit news organization The Baltimore Banner, who has been named as the arena’s official media partner.

Other sponsors include Sam Adams brewer The Boston Beer Company; the arena’s official sauce partner Capital City Mambo Sauce; New Belgium Brewing; and Republic National Distributing Company, the arena’s official wine partner.

The fast-food brand Chick-fil-A has been announced as the arena’s exclusive quick-service restaurant chicken partner and Sagamore Spirit, who has secured a sponsorship deal at CFG Bank Arena’s official American whiskey sponsor.

Finally, beverage maker Constellation Brands; apparel company Strategic Factory, paint producer PPG manufactures and cleaning and business services provide Pritchard Industries have also been announced as sponsors at the CFG Arena.

The newly announced sponsors join the arena’s founding partners CFG Bank, Ticketmaster, and digital services company Fearless, as well as presenting partners CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, mobile and social payments company CHEQ, and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

“We’re proud to partner with so many world-class organizations ranging from locally owned Maryland-based businesses to globally recognized brands,” said OVG’s Frank Remesch, general manager, CFG Bank Arena. “CFG Bank Arena will be a gamechanger for the region, and we look forward to working with our partners on what is sure to be a first-of-its-kind live entertainment experience for Baltimore.”