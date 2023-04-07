S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole, Dead At 46

DORSET, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Paul Cattermole, a founding member of the recently reunited English pop group S Club 7 has died. He was 46.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” read a statement posted to the band’s official social media on Friday. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us,” the statement continued. “We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

A cause of death was not provided, but the Associated Press reported that Cattermole was declared deceased after being found unresponsive at his home in Dorset on Friday. Police told the BBC that there were no suspicious circumstances around Cattermole’s death.

Cattermole’s passing comes just weeks after the band announced plans for a reunion tour later this year, with a series of arena shows planned for the UK and Ireland in October.

Cattermole was a founding member of S Club 7, a vocal pop group created by Simon Fuller in 1997 after he parted ways with the Spice Girls. The group was named the British Breakthrough Group of the year at the Brit Awards in 2000 and won the Brit Awards’ prize for Record of the Year in 2021 for their hit “Don’t Stop Movin’.”

The following year, Cattermole exited the group to rejoin his school metal band, Skua but the group failed to gain traction with fans. He later performed with Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh at British nightclubs, universities and holiday camps as S Club 3.

In 2019, Cattermole went public in an interview with The Independent about the band’s finances, claiming that it was Fuller and not the members of the group who was signed to a record deal with Polydor and stated that the members of the group made very little from sales of their merch and music.