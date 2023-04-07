Inside Out With Paul Mecurio: Mike Rowe – “Dirty Jobs”

The iconic show “Dirty Jobs” is back for a new season. Mike shares a really cool insiders look at how the show and the style of shooting was invented, as well as really fun stories about filming “Dirty Jobs. He also talks about his passion for the unsung heroes in America – the tradesmen doing the tough jobs that affect all our lives. Mike is brilliant in his never-before-heard observations about how we value a college degree but not the laborer jobs that are the backbone of our economy which led Mike to make scholarships available to those who want an education in the trades. This interview has it all, why “Dirty Jobs” has been such a hit, fun personal anecdotes and thought-provoking takes on the current state of labor and jobs in America.