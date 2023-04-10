American Idol Winner Ruben Studdard Signs With The SRG-ILS Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The SRG/ILS Group, in partnership with The Universal Music Group (UMG), welcomes R&B crooner Ruben Studdard. Studdard joins the other music icons on the company’s roster, including Chaka Khan, Brian McKnight, Angie Stone, and Erica Campbell.

The SRG-ILS Group comprises an indie record label, The SoNo Recording Group, and a subdistribution and label services firm, which offers a range of services dedicated to fostering the relationship between music creators and the marketplace.

Studdard is currently wrapping up production on his new album with producer and songwriter Balewa Muhammad (Jaheim, Angie Stone, Dave Hollister, Ciara) at the helm. The new album is set to be released this Summer.

Studdard rose to fame nearly two decades ago as the winner of season 2 of American Idol. Later that same year, he received his first Grammy nod for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for the hit “Superstar.” He has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel. Studdard is currently celebrating 20 years since his American Idol victory with season 2 castmate Clay Aiken on a nationwide co-headlining tour.

“I am truly excited to join a label that is always looking out for their artists and making sure that whatever they release, its great music that is impactful to the culture. After partnering with veteran songwriter and producer Balewa Muhammad and Executive Producer Walter W. Millsap, I just knew that finding the right home for me was key and. I am happy to be here, and I am ready to rock and roll with Claude Villani and the entire SRG/ILS team!” – Ruben Studdard

“Working with Ruben, I just knew that we needed the right partnership, and with all the buzz that the SRG/ILS Group has been getting on making sure that legacy artists in the R&B space still had a voice, it was only right for us to meet with them and speak about Ruben joining the family.” – Balewa Muhammad, Producer.

“Ruben is a perfect fit for SRG/ILS. He is incredibly talented and always working. We are excited about the partnership and ready to help him continue his amazing career.” – Claude Villani, CEO, The SRG/ILS Group.