‘Harlem Nights’ & ‘Elf’ Actor, Michael Lerner Dead at 81

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as a studio head in Barton Fink (1991), died Saturday (April 8). His nephew, Sam Lerner, announced his death via social media on Sunday (April 9). The actor’s cause of death was not disclosed. He was 81.

“We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my Uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was – in the best way. I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon.”

Lerner was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1941 – the son of a junk dealer and studied drama at Brooklyn College. He later earned the Fulbright scholarship and spent two years in London (where he bunked with Yoko Ono) before being invited to join the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

His film and TV credits dating back to the early 60s with appearances in shows like The Doris Day Show, The Bob Newhart Show, and M.*A*S*H. His first film appearance was in 1970 in Alex in Wonderland alongside legendary actors Donald Sutherland and Ellen Burstyn.

The actor also appeared in episodes of Hill Street Blues, Melba, Courthouse, Clueless (TV adaptation), The Good Wife, Law and Order: SVU, The Odd Couple, The Brady Bunch, Kojak, and Glee, among others.

Film credits include Harlem Nights, Eight Men Out, This Year’s Blonde, Rita Hayworth: The Love Goddess, the Spanish horror movie Anguish, and Elf, working alongside comedy icon Will Ferrell.

