Miami-Dade Arena, Formerly FTX Arena Announces a New Name – The Kaseya Center

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – FTX Arena was changed to Miami-Dade Arena in January 2023 due to the collapse of FTX’s American operations. However, the home of the NBA’s Miami Heat now has a new name (The Kaseya Center) after a naming-rights deal with Kaseya, a Miami-based leading global provider of IT management and security software for managed service providers.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the deal last week and is effective immediately. Arena Digest reports the county will receive $117.37 million over the course of the 17-year deal with the Heat retaining $2 million a year.

Previously, the Heat had a naming-rights deal with cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, before the firm collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, in addition to its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried being accused of defrauding investors.

“The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya – a local, dynamic and growing company creating job opportunities for South Floridians,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations, via press release.

“Kaseya is a perfect fit and we are incredibly proud to join forces with them. We are also gratified to play our part in keeping the County’s ‘Peace and Prosperity Plan’ in place. This deal wouldn’t have happened so swiftly but for the unprecedented teamwork and cooperation with Miami-Dade County. All credit goes to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chief Operations Officer Jimmy Morales, the County Attorney’s Office, Commissioner Keon Hardemon and the entire Board of County Commissioners.”

“We are proud to close this deal with a locally based company for the first time in the history of the Arena,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Since Kaseya relocated its headquarters to Miami, it has demonstrated a real commitment to invest in our economy and our local talent by opening the door to the jobs of the future. This deal will not only allow us to continue investing in critical crime prevention programs, it will also strengthen our brand as a global, diverse and future-ready community.”

Kaseya technologies are used to manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. The company has 48,000 customers in more than 25 countries, and approximately 4,500 employees.

In addition to its naming rights, Kaseya will enjoy prominent in-arena signage, hospitality, gameday features, digital content, community engagements, entitlement of the long-standing veterans initiative, Home Strong and more.