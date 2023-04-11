Latin Music Superstar Bad Bunny Launches Rimas Sports Management Agency

SAN BENITO, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-winning Latin Music superstar Bad Bunny announced he’s launched a new sports management agency, Rimas Sports, in partnership with Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad (who is also Bad Bunny’s manager) and Rimas executive Jonathan Miranda – with a roster comprised of Major League Baseball (MLB) players.

“We are thrilled to break into a new industry with the launch of Rimas Sports. In the music world, we accomplished success by knowing how to develop talent, helping our clients reach their vision by catering to their unique needs,” said Assad. “This new venture is an expansion of that mission as we aim to bring greater representation to the Latin community in the world of sports.”

Miranda will serve as President of the new Rimas Sports, which offers services such as agent management and PR, performance and skills training, financial guidance, concierge, and logistics. In addition, Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, a 14-time All-Star winner and MLB American League MVP honoree, will also serve as an ambassador.

The current roster for Rimas Sports consists of Wilmer Flores (San Francisco Giants), Jordan Diaz (Oakland Athletics), Ronny Mauricio (New York Mets), Yonathan Daza (Colorado Rockies), Livan Soto (Los Angeles Angels), and more.

“Our move into the world of sports is driven by our passion for developing and nurturing talent. We know what it takes to lead a promising star to the top; now, we are ready to offer the same best-in-class services and unique approach to clients in a new industry to help them achieve their goals,” added Miranda.