MSG Reveals The First Programming For The Las Vegas Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment shared the details of Sphere Experiences the first major content category to be featured at Sphere, the company’s innovative new entertainment venue, which is slated to open in Los Angeles this fall.

Sphere Experiences will be developed through collaborations between Sphere Studios – Sphere’s in-house creative and production studio and external storytellers and content producers who will develop original productions designed exclusively for the Sphere.

Each Sphere Experience will be approximately 60 minutes in length, and productions are expected to run multiple times per day, year-round. The first such presentation will be Postcard from Earth, which will leverage the full technological capabilities of the Sphere, will offer a unique perspective on the diversity and beauty of life on earth.

“We are redefining the future of entertainment through Sphere,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment. “Sphere provides a new medium for directors, artists, and brands to create experiences that cannot be seen or told anywhere else, and Sphere Experiences are just one of the ways we will use the venue’s technologies to engage the senses and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. Postcard from Earth will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities, and we look forward to having audiences experience it at Sphere this fall.”

When it opens this fall, the Las Vegas Sphere will include an LED display inside the main venue bowl that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully enveloping experience. The LED screen, which is capable of displaying full 16K x 16K, is the highest resolution LED screen currently available, according to MSG.

Postcard from Earth will debut to the public at Sphere at The Venetian in October, and tickets will be available for sale beginning on Wednesday, April 12.