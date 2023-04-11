Hozier Announced As A Headliner For CityFolk 2023

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebritryAccess) — CityFolk organizers announced that multi-award winning Irish musician, singer, and songwriter Hozier has joined the festival’s lineup for 2023.

Now in its 29th year, the CityFolk festival will make its return to the Great Lawn at Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park, September 14 -17, 2023.

Hozier is lined up to take the stage on September 17, the final day of CityFolk 2023 and is the latest artist to be announced for the festival this year.

“We’re very pleased with landing Hozier for the final day of the 2023 festival; a great way to wrap things up,” says CityFolk executive director, Mark Monahan.

Monahan and his team will make additional announcements for the CityFolk lineup in the coming weeks.