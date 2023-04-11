The Grand Ole Opry Announces The Artists For Opry NextStage 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Grand Ole Opry announced the lineup for the latest edition of the Opry NextStage program, which showcases up-and-coming country music talent on the Opry’s stages and platforms.

The 2023 class of the Opry NextStage features eight artists: Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, ERNEST, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney and Ian Munsick.

NextStage programming for 2023 kicks off with an “Opry NextStage Live” concert at Lava Cantina on May 10 in The Colony, Texas, ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place in nearby Frisco, Texas.

Following the NextStage debut, the 2023 class will be featured in original content, Opry performances and support across select Opry Entertainment platforms, including the Opry, WSM Radio and Circle Network.

“Opry NextStage is a testament to the Grand Ole Opry’s longstanding reputation as a trusted curator in Country music and its commitment to nurturing and showcasing exceptional new talent, as it has done for almost a century” said Jordan Pettit, director of artist relations & programming strategy of Opry Entertainment Group. “This year’s new artist class, much like previous classes, showcases exceptional creativity across various musical styles, and we are excited to carry on the Opry tradition by introducing this exciting group of rising artists to fans.”