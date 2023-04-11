Northstar Artists And SRO Artists To Merge

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Kevin Daly’s Northstar Artists and Madison-based SRO Artists, led by veteran talent executive Jeff Laramie, announced plans to merge under the Northstar Artists banner.

Through the merger, SRO will bring their client roster support staff and agent Bill Marquardt to Northstar with an eye towards expanding the combined company’s scope in the worlds of contemporary music and performing arts.

The list of artists joining the NSA roster include Get The Led Out, Karla Bonoff, Altan, Martha Redbone and Mariachi Sol de Mexico among others. Northstar currently represents approximately thirty clients including Tab Benoit, Smash Mouth, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Lankum, Tuba Skinny and The Allman Betts Band, among others.

“I’m thrilled that after 43 years of booking talent I can reduce my territory and focus on expanding our artist’s big picture opportunities with Kevin Daly and his talented staff, which includes my friends, Brian Swanson and John Lochen”, said Laramie.

“I’ve known and respected Jeff the agent for over thirty years, but through the merger process I’ve gotten to know Jeff the person and have become his biggest fan”, says Daly.

Following the transition, Laramie will service existing SRO contracts while working with Northstar as an RA and consultant.

Additionally, Laramie serves on the board of the newly created Midwest Arts XPO conference which takes place in September 2023.