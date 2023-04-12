OVG Forms A Live Event Partnership With Latin-Focused SBS Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and advisory company Oak View Group and SBS Entertainment, the entertainment division of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. announced the formation of a new multi-year strategic partnership to to create new content and events in North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, SBS events such as Mega Mezcla, Amor En Vivo, and Mega Bash, will take place at the recently revamped UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Additionally, the two companies will develop new entertainment products at other OVG-managed arenas, including Moody Center in Austin, TX; newly opened Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and in the Orlando, FL area.

After launch, the two partners expect to expand the project to other OVG venues in North America and eventually, Europe.

“As one of the largest concert producers in the nation and trailblazers for Latin music, it is our mission to continue to build upon our legacy by creating more unparalleled live music experiences for audiences across the globe,” said Alessandra Alarcón, president, SBS Entertainment. “Our partnership with the Oak View Group is the first of its kind and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them to expand our footprint across their world-class venues and connect more Latin music fans with the artists they love.”

“As the popularity and globalization of Latin music continues to rise, we’re delighted to partner with SBS Entertainment to broaden its audience, while delivering greater diversity across our business, and bringing its iconic live events to OVG’s roster of world-class arenas,” added Francesca Bodie, president of business development, Oak View Group. “This partnership represents a foundation that we plan to grow, both nationally and internationally in the coming years, and we look forward to developing more programming with Alessandra and the SBS team.”