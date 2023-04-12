Legendary Producer And Label Boss Don Was Launches WasFest At Boston’s Boch Center And Shubert Theatre

(CelebrityAccess) — The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame announced the lineup for the inaugural edition of WasFest, a new, multi-day music festival curated and hosted by the legendary producer, and President of Blue Note Records Don Was.

The festival will take place from June 23-25 at Boston’s Boch Center Wang and Shubert Theatres with a lineup that includes singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, who will perform her entire album “Plantation Lullabies,” and pianist Robert Glasper, who will perform “The Best of Black Radio 1, 2 & 3.”

Other artists announced for the inaugural bill include Boston favorites Lettuce with special guest Judith Hill, English reggae stars Steel Pulse, the Julian Lage Quartet collaborating with famed keyboardist John Medeski, and The Gerald Clayton Trio with special guests Ambrose Akinmusire and Immanuel Wilkins.

“This is an all-star lineup from top to bottom, with incredibly talented musicians at the top of their craft,” said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “At FARHOF we are committed to uniting our audiences with the common threads that shape all music. WasFest will allow people in the audience to follow those threads from Jazz to Reggae to Roots and more and showcase the power of music in many forms to bring us all together.”

“It was a pleasure to put this festival together, pairing some of my favorite artists performing today with some of my all-time favorite records,” added Don Was. “Albums like Wayne Shorter’s ‘Speak No Evil’ or Grant Green’s ‘Street of Dreams’ don’t always get the attention they deserve, and I hope we can bring some incredible music to new audiences with WasFest.”

Tickets for WasFest go on sale Friday, April 14.