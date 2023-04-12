Ticketmaster Launches Regional Offices In Brazil And Peru

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster announced continued expansion in Latin America with the launch of new regional offices in Brazil and Peru.

Donovan Ferreti, an experienced ticketing executive, has been appointed to the post of Managing Director of Ticketmaster Brazil and the new regional office has already been selected as the official ticketing partner for the Rock World’s The Town music festival.

“We’re thrilled to have Donovan leading operations in Brazil,” said Adam Newsam, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President of Latin America. “Donovan’s unparalleled knowledge of the local market combined with his experience on the global stage makes him the perfect fit for Ticketmaster Brazil.”

In Peru, industry veteran Hippie Gonzalez Orellana has been named as Managing Director of the company’s new regional office.

“Hippie’s deep roots in Peru’s ticketing industry made him the clear choice to lead the team,” said Adam Newsam, Executive Vice President of Ticketmaster Latin America. “He will be joined by a group of like-minded local ticketing experts to oversee the rollout of our leading technology across concerts, sports, arts and attractions around the country.”

“Brazil and Peru’s national expression of music and culture has made them an international destination for live entertainment and an obvious choice for our continued Latin America expansion efforts,” added Mark Yovich, Ticketmaster President. “On the ground, we’ll bring innovation and global expertise to elevate the fan experience and support both countries’ rich history of hosting world-class events.”