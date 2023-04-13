Actor And Musician Drake Bell Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

PALM BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Drake Bell, an actor best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, has been safely located after he was reported as missing.

“At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” a statement from the Daytona Beach Police Department said on Thursday.

Police previously announced that they were searching for Bell, who was last seen on Wednesday and was reported to be considered “missing and endangered.”

Bell was cast as Drake Parker in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh and several related made-for-television movies. His film and television credits also include Safeword, Cupcake Wars and voice work for Ultimate Spider Man, among others.

Along with his work as an actor, Bell is pursuing a career in music after receiving his first guitar lesson from The Who’s Roger Daltrey while starring with him in the 2001 film “Chasing Destiny.”

He released his debut album Telegraph in 2005 and went on to sign with Universal Motown Records for his second album It’s Only Time in 2006.

More recently, he faced criminal charges in connection with an inappopriate relationship with a 15-year-old and in 2021 pleaded guilty in Ohio to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles.