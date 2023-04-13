Drummer Dave Lombardo Announces He Won’t Be Joining Testament On Tour For At Least The Remainder Of 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Drummer Dave Lombardo announced that he plans to take a pass on all remaining Testament tour dates for 2023 while focusing on other projects.

In a recent interview with the rock news source Blabbermouth, Lombardo attributed the decision to scheduling issues.

“With Testament, we were having several scheduling conflicts. I couldn’t back out of them. I won’t be joining them on their upcoming tours for 2023,” he stated.

Lombardo, who is best known for his work with Slayer, has also performed with groups such as Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Philm, Dead Cross, and Suicidal Tendencies.

He guested on Testament’s 1999 album “The Gathering” and officially joined the group in 2022 as a replacement for Gene Hoglan, who stepped away from the band that same year.

Testament is currently slated for a South American tour with dates set to begin at the CC Festiva in Cercado De Lima, Peru on April 19th.

The band will tour the U.S. later this year as part of a package with Exodus and Death Angel, starting on September 9th at the Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ.

According to Blabbermouth, Testament has been rehearsing with drummer Chris Dovas for its South American run but has not made an official announcement.

Lombardo indicated that his future with the band was uncertain, telling Blabbermouth “Yes. It’s wait-and-see. I can’t guarantee anything because of my commitments.”