The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Singer-Songwriter Holly Knight

Holly Knight started out as the pianist in the band Spider (alongside drummer Anton Fig), which was managed by Bill Aucoin. Holly even played on KISS’s “Unmasked” (uncredited, of course). After Spider made an album for Dreamland Records, Mike Chapman convinced Holly to move to Los Angeles to be a songwriter. The two of them ended up writing Pat Benatar’s “Love Is a Battlefield” and Tina Turner’s signature song “The Best.” Holly also co-wrote Tina’s “Better Be Good to Me” as well as Patty Smyth’s “The Warrior,” Animotion’s “Obsession” and even Aerosmith’s “Rag Doll.” Holly has a new book “I Am the Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties” and we discuss it as well as so much more!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/holly-knight-112927296/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/holly-knight/id1316200737?i=1000608772170

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5igVjEhvj7mQxwAa3A194E?si=i7LYU5UJR3O2oEoox5yCDA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/bafe9912-f9b9-4427-bb84-cc8e8e5a8805/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-holly-knight

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/holly-knight-301968342