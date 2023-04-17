Sting: My Songs 2023 Extends North American Run This Fall

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following the fan demand of last week’s North American tour launch – including a 2nd show added in Denver, The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation (LN) have confirmed that Sting will extend his My Songs World Tour with an additional nine shows in September and October.

The 20-date run now includes performances in Wantagh, NY; Hollywood, FL; Atlanta, GA; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; Reno, NV; Dallas, Houston; and Austin, TX.

On tour, he will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble. In addition, special Guest Joe Sumner will appear at all newly announced performances.

Sting’s My Songs concert is a dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like ‘Fields of Gold,’ ‘Shape of My Heart’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Englishman In New York,’ ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Roxanne,’ ‘Message In A Bottle,’ ‘Demolition Man’ and many more.

Sting’s Fan Club members will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale starting Tuesday (April 18). Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on sale for the North American leg will start Friday (April 21) at 10 am local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, a limited edition tour poster and more via vipnation.com.

STING: MY SONGS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Sept. 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 08 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – NEW SHOW

Sept. 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live* – NEW SHOW

Sept. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – NEW SHOW

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – NEW SHOW

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 01 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – NEW SHOW

Oct. 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Oct. 04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 14 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – NEW SHOW

Oct. 15 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – NEW SHOW