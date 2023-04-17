Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

37% Of Fans Shut Out By Festival Ticket Prices, 19% Will Do More Drugs, Says Survey

(Hypebot) — Festival ticket prices have hit new highs on both sides of the Atlantic, and a new EU survey reveals some surprising consequences.

37% percent of young festival-goers say they will not go to one or more festivals because of the increased prices.

The survey conducted by EenVandaag, a Dutch current affairs program on public television and popular radio station 3FM, also showed that 19% of young festival-goers say they will use more drugs than usual this season because of the increased prices.

“For 20 euros, you have an ecstasy pill and a whole day of water at a festival. With beer and food, you spend three or four times as much,” said one candid participant.

43% of festival goers surveyed said they plan to drink less or buy cheaper drinks, and 25% will eat less.

