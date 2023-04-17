Warner Chappell Signs Oliver Tree to Global Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed Oliver Tree to a global publishing deal.

Oliver Tree has over two billion streams and one billion views across his music videos.

Oliver Tree’s collaboration with Robin Schulz, “Miss You” (Atlantic), has been a global smash, hitting No. 3 in the UK, where it has amassed chart sales of 610,851 (Official Charts Company). Oliver Tree also hit No. 11 on the chart with the KIS collaboration, “Voices.”

David Goldsen, Warner Chappell head of A&R, Australia & vice president, creative, said: “Oliver is an international superstar whose music immerses you in emotional expression full of joy and thought-provoking lyrics. He brings a truly unique style to everything he does, from writing and producing his own music to directing his music videos and unforgettable live performances. With his creative foresight, I couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store.”

Ryan Press, president North America, Warner Chappell Music, said: “We strive to work with artists and songwriters who push boundaries and move our culture forward with their creativity, and that’s exactly what Oliver Tree is doing with his career. He has an innovative and future-forward approach that inspires all of us at Warner Chappell, and we’re looking forward to working together to create more hits.”