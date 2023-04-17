Halsey and Capitol Records Call it Quits – One Year After TikTok Dispute

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Halsey has severed ties with their label partner Capitol Records after eight years. Throughout her career, the singer/songwriter released four studio albums through Capitol Music Group and Capitol Records.

“After eight great years, the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans,” Halsey’s managers, Anti-Pop’s Jason Aron and Anthony Li, said in a statement.

Capitol also released a statement: “Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavors.”

The split comes nearly a year after Halsey had voiced their frustration over a song that they said was ready for release for more than a month, but the label refused to drop it. Halsey shared in a TikTok video featuring the song “So Good.”

“Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP,” Halsey wrote while listening to the track in a video at the time. “But my record label won’t let me.”

By the end of that month, Capitol had issued a statement that said they would support their artist. “We love you and are here to support you,” the label wrote, in a statement calling itself a company “that encourages open dialogue.”

Halsey’s last album on Capitol is If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which came out in August 2021. The Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Halsey will be performing a trio of intimate sets this summer in partnership with Hard Rock Live, with proceeds benefiting two LGBTQ+ organizations.