Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Arenas Top Lists In The U.S. And Canada

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Just a few weeks after launch, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s newest venue, the OLG Stage at Fallsview in Niagra, Canada, has broken into Pollstar’s list of the top ten venues of its size in the world and been named as the #1 venue in Canada for 2023.

Additionally, following the successful leveraging of property deals, and routing opportunities, the OLG Stage at Fallsview has been nominated for its first Academy of Country Music Award in the Casino of the Year category.

The venue opened its doors to the public in February, hosting a grand opening event by the legendary rock icon Billy Joel.

Other shows at the 5,000-capacity OLG Stage at Fallsview include hosting the second season of the televised talent competition Canada’s Got Talent and a concert by the Lumineers. Upcoming shows include performances by the likes of Sarah McLachlan, Tom Jones, and comedian Kevin Hart.

Along with their ranking for the OLG Stage, the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut was named as Pollstar’s #1 venue of its size in the U.S.

“All of this represents an important industry endorsement for Mohegan’s Entertainment Program and Branding. An incredible accomplishment and credit to both property teams,” stated Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for MGE.