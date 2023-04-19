Made In America Festival To Return To Philadelphia On Labor Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Made In America, the two-day music festival curated by Jay-Z will return to Philadelphia on Labor Day Weekend.

“The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend. 2022 was an overwhelming success with our headliners, Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, all the amazing talent on the line-up, and the positive energy from all our attendees,” stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “For 2023, we look forward to returning to the City Of Brotherly Love for another record-breaking year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.”

Details about the festival, including a talent lineup, have yet to be announced, but organizers revealed that Cause Village, which benefits organizations focused on furthering the public good in Philly, will be returning for 2023.

The festival, which debuted in 2012, has generated an economic impact of more than $180 million for the City of Brotherly Love since the event’s inception.