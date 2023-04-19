Live Nation Teams Up With Snapchat To Bring Augmented Reality To Music Festivals

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Snapchat announced the launch of a new partnership with Live Nation to bring immersive augmented reality technology to Live Nation’s portfolio of music festivals.

According to Snapchat, the multi-year agreement will focus on driving fan engagement for artists with custom-built AR elements developed with assistance from Snap Inc.’s creative studio Arcadia.

Fans will be able to open their Snapchat Camera at select concerts for AR experiences that expand the performance beyond the stage. Festivalgoers will also be able to use AR to try on merchandise, find friends, and discover exclusive landmarks around the festival grounds.

The Electric Daisy Carnival will be the first major festival to get the AR treatment but other major brands such as Lollapalooza in Chicago and Wireless Festival in London, to Rolling Loud in Miami and The Governors Ball in New York will also implement AR features for 2023.

“For years, video screens have been a canvas for visual expression at concerts and festivals around the world. They help artists tell their stories and bring music to life. We believe Snap’s augmented reality offers artists an incredible new creative tool that will change the way fans experience their performances,” Snapchat said in a statement announcing the new deal.