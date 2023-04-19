Claire McAuley Named EVP Global Rights Management At Warner Chappell

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music announced the promotion of Claire McAuley to the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Global Rights Management at the music publisher.

In her new role, McAuley will continue to be based in London, where she will report to Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and Chief Operating Officer of WCM.

McAuley joined WCM in 2018 as Vice President of Operations and has served as the point person on a variety of initiatives to overhaul the publisher’s systems, including faster payments to rightsholders. She’s also been instrumental in the launch of platforms to help rightsholders recover missing royalties, secure additional revenue for writers in emerging markets, and better track the global use of songwriters’ music across DSPs, as well as in film and TV production.

Before joining WCM, she worked at companies such as Universal Music Publishing; advertising agency TBWA; and the UK’s Music Publishers Association after starting her career at BMG Music Publishing in 2006.

She currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Music Publishers Association and the Mechanical Licensing Collective.

“Our strategy at Warner Chappell Music is to do everything it takes to get our songwriters paid for their music, wherever in the world their songs are used. We’ve made considerable investments in our people and our systems over the past few years, and our songwriters are already noticing the benefits of these changes. But there’s even more we can do as the music ecosystem continues to evolve,” McAuley stated.

“Claire is an incredibly talented executive who has significantly moved the needle for our songwriters. She’s taken a proactive approach to tapping new revenue streams and is constantly looking for ways to streamline our processes to ensure that our writers are paid what they deserve. Her global, long-term approach continues to be exactly what we need as we thoughtfully grow our business,” added Carianne Marshall.