Organizers Share The Details For The 9th Annual International Festival Forum

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers announced that the International Festival Forum (IFF) will take place at a new location in 2023 as it returns for its ninth installment with an expanded slate of programming and with more than 1,000 industry pros expected to attend.

The IFF, presented in association with Ticketswap, will bring some of the industry’s leading buyers and sellers in one place at Omeara, a concert venue in South London, from September 26-28.

Booking agency partners on this year’s IFF include CAA, WME, UTA, X-ray Touring, Primary Talent, ATC Live, Earth Agency, Solo and many others. Festival associations backing the event include the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), YOUROPE and international festivals federation DeConcert! and for 2023, the Music Venue Trust will host a National Lottery-funded ‘Revive Live’ show on the final night.

For those unfamiliar with the Omeara, which opened its doors in 2016, the venue features two stages and has hosted shows by artists such as Maggie Rogers, Julia Jacklin, Sam Fender and Idles.

“With around 1,000 delegates expected in 2023, representing tens of thousands of artists and over 750 festivals from around the globe, this year’s IFF is definitely moving up a gear,” says ILMC head Greg Parmley. “We can’t wait to welcome the music festival community to London in a few short months for this entirely in-person edition.”

IFF is an invitation-only event organized by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

Full details, including how to apply to attend are at www.iff.rocks.