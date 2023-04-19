Country Music Fans Shift From Streaming Skeptics To Most Active Users

(Hypebot) — Country music fans were slow to adopt streaming, but now they are catching up fast, according to a new Digital Media Association (DiMA) study.

“Streaming Country Music Forward” looks at the stats behind country music and streaming and features interviews with the top country music executives at Amazon, Apple, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube alongside a survey of fans,.

Key takeaways

Country Music streamers are curious and hungry for discovery – 87% of country music streamers find recommendations from audio streaming services useful, and 69% say they are more likely to continue listening to these artist and song recommendations.

Country Music streamers are loyal listeners – 76% of country music streamers listen to music daily, and 73% of country music streamers know when their favorite artist is touring or in concert.

Country's streaming audience skews female and listens more – 63% of country music streamers are female and all country music streamers report spending 1.6x more time listening than country fans who listen but don't stream.

“As technology has evolved to bring country music to fans old and new across America and throughout the world, so too has our understanding of what country music is, who can make it, and who listens to it,” said DiMA President and CEO Garrett Levin. “We wanted to dig into this vibrant part of the music industry to better understand the interconnected nature of the relationship between artists making incredible music, fans who just might be the most loyal music listeners around, and the technological innovations that have made possible new pathways to success and engagement.”

Click here for the full DiMA report: Streaming Country Music Forward.

