‘Scream of my Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story’ Sets Tribeca Film Premiere For June 13

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (April 18), VICE News announced the world premiere of Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The film is an intimate, career-spanning portrait of Ukrainian immigrant and punk legend Eugene Hütz. Scream of My Blood chronicles Hutz’s childhood journey to the US, his rise to fame with the punk band Gogol Bordello and his defiant return to his home country after the Russian invasion.

Through never-before-seen photo and video archives spanning two decades – including concert performances, backstage moments and intimate interviews – Scream of My Blood follows the journey of Hütz, Gogol Bordello frontman and one of the greatest storytellers of our time, as he uses music as a rallying cry for the cultural identity of Ukraine. At the same time, it continues its fight for sovereignty. Born in Ukraine to a family with Romanian roots, Hütz fled his homeland during the Chernobyl disaster. After years of exorcizing demons through his music, he is going home to face down the biggest demon of all. A punk-rock documentary that explodes off the screen, Scream of My Blood is a testament to the power of speaking your truth, no matter the cost.

“Only the true friendship of two dedicated craftsmen and maniacs can give an insight like this documentary. Often on his own dime, Nate Pommer traveled the world with us, documenting Gogol Bordello’s impact over two decades while tectonic changes were taking place, with empires and minds crumbling around us. When the war in Ukraine broke out, he fearlessly followed us, bringing along the VICE News team on our mission to support troops and refugee hubs. A trip that once again distilled our true callings. Much respect to Eric Weinrib and the VICE team for keeping the story of Ukrainian tragedy and its heroic resilience in the news and helping to get the story out at the hardest time for the nation.” – Hütz

“This film was a natural fit for us at VICE, where we’ve always taken a fearless approach to News. Nate Pommer, Eric Weinrib, Bev Chase and, of course, Eugene, are best-in-class storytellers, and we can’t wait for the world to see what so many fans already understand about Gogol Bordello and the power of screaming your truth.” – Subrata De (VICE News EVP)

Executive Produced by Liev Schreiber and Suroosh Alvi, Scream of My Blood is a timely and poignant story of the dramatic rise of a band’s wild and electrifying frontman who came up in the Kyiv underground punk rock scene behind the Iron Curtain. With Ukrainian culture under threat once again, the music of Gogol Bordello and Hütz has taken on new meaning. The team behind The Gogol Bordello Story, including Directors Nate Pommer and Eric Weinrib, Producer Beverly Chase and Executive producers Subrata De and Craig Thomson, have garnered numerous industry awards, including the Peabody, the duPont, Tony Award, NY and LA Press Club Awards, News and Documentary Emmys, Grammys, as well as a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.