Music Streaming and Download Platform, Qobuz, Launches in Canada

CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – Qobuz, the music streaming and download platform, is continuing its international expansion with its launch today (April 119) in Canada. With Qobuz hitting the market, all Canadian music lovers looking for a unique music experience now have access to a high-quality music service.

With the launch in Canada, Qobuz marks its expansion into its 26th country. After Northern Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in 2021 and Latin America in 2022, Qobuz’s arrival to our “neighbors in the north” responds to a growing need among Canadian music enthusiasts and audiophiles for high-quality music streaming and download offerings.

Qobuz provides a user experience designed for discovery and musical diversity. The platform offers artist interviews, in-depth articles and a section dedicated to Hi-Fi gear. Each week, the editorial team selects an eclectic array of artists and albums, known or emerging, for listeners to (re)discover, and playlists are updated with hand-picked tracks. All musical genres – rock, jazz, classical, pop, R&B, electronic, world, and metal, are honored, and the catalog is curated with a human touch.

Qobuz is a community based on a shared passion. Qobuz Club offers audiophiles and music lovers a unique place to share their musical discoveries, recommendations, and advice on Hi-Fi equipment.

“Qobuz is the only platform in the world to offer unparalleled sound quality (high-resolution music streaming and downloads), coupled with an exclusive cultural magazine with thousands of articles dedicated to music. Qobuz is aimed at a demanding and discerning audience looking for alternatives to the mainstream,” says Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz.

“With a population of over 37 million and a rich and diverse music scene, Canada represents a significant potential market. The platform is eagerly awaited by many music lovers and audiophiles, and we are delighted to see them join the Qobuz community and meet the growing demand and increased requirements in terms of sound quality,” adds Fornay.

“Audiophiles and dedicated music fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of Qobuz in Canada. It is very exciting for us to be able to offer our unique, high-quality service across the entirety of North America.” – Dan Mackta, Managing Director, Qobuz North America and Northern Europe

“Canada will have the great gift of quality listening when Qobuz opens!” declares Neil Young, veteran Canadian singer-songwriter and one of the audio world’s most influential individuals.