CTS Eventim Launches EDGE – A Paid Media Agency For Entertainment

MUNICH, DE (CelebrityAccess) – CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has launched EDGE (Entertainment Digital), a paid media agency specializing in the entertainment market.

EDGE’s ability to place target content on relevant portals outside of CTS’s platforms enhances CTS’s portfolio of services and complements its marketing offering. The services provided by EDGE comprise advice and strategies for digital campaigns as well as their practical delivery, management and optimization.

EDGE was created to help promoters, artists and managers create the most effective paid media campaigns on platforms such as Facebook, Google, YouTube, and Instagram. Besides focusing on marketing and ticket sales for live events, EDGE also establishes brands in a relevant entertainment setting.

Frederik Landwehr has been appointed Chief Operation Officer (COO) of EDGE. Landwehr joins EDGE from Universal Music Group (UMG), where he was head of digital advertising. In that role, he was responsible for the implementation of digital paid media campaigns and media strategy consultancy for artists, labels and brands.

Landwehr said, “Our unique offering in the paid media market gives advertisers access to new customers in an appealing environment and creates real added value. And because all the latest media trends and developments are an everyday part of our business, we always have our finger on the pulse.”

Dr. Frithjof Pils, Managing Director of EDGE, adds: “Ultimately, we want to be measured by our performance. And the first 100 campaigns show we can deliver a substantial return on ad spend.”

EDGE plans to break into more markets, such as cinema marketing, shortly.