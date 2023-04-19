Medical Examiner: Aaron Carter’s Primary Cause Of Death Was Drowning

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Authorities revealed the cause of death for singer and former teen idol Aaron Carter, who died suddenly last November at the age of 34.

According to findings by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Carter’s principal cause of death was drowning but he also had alprazolam, a generic version of the drug Xanax in his system at the time of his death.

The medical examiner’s findings also revealed that Carter had ingested difluoroethane, a gas that is used as a propellant for aerosol sprays, including dusting gas, such as used for cleaning electronics components.

The gas can be abused as an inhalant and can cause irregularities in heartbeats and has been implicated in several deaths, including actor Skye McCole Bartusiak.

The medical examiner’s report stated that Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub and slipped under the water where he expired. The report noted that several cans of Surf Onn. electronics duster were found in the room with Carter’s body.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Carter’s ex-fiancée and the mother of his child said she disputes the medical examiners determination on a cause of death.

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions,” the statement said.

Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, began his career as a solo artist in the 1990s and quickly found his way onto the charts with hits such as “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).”

However, his star faded found himself embroiled in legal battles with his former manager, Lou Pearlman, and his label, Trans Continental over royalties and allegedly missing albums.